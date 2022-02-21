Monday’s Forecast

Black History Month
Today may remind you of springtime with afternoon temperatures that will be a bit warmer than normal. I'd take a rain jacket just in case.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Skies are cloudier and the air is less crisp and less chilly this morning as wind from the Gulf of Mexico overtakes our region. Expect springlike afternoon temperatures today in the ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s. We can’t rule out a few pop-up showers at times today. But not every location in the WLOX area will see rain today. And any rain amounts should be light, less than a half-inch, by the end of the day today. A warm pattern stays locked in with daily chances for showers through Thursday. A cold front arrives Friday allowing for cooler and drier weather heading into the weekend.

