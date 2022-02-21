Mild and breezy tonight. Warm again on Tuesday.

Temperatures won’t drop too much tonight. We’ll stay in the mid 60s through Tuesday morning. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Winds from the southeast will be around 10-15 MPH. The humidity will increase a bit, too.

Tuesday will be another warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. There may be a few isolated showers, but many of us will stay dry. The sky will stay mostly cloudy, and it will be another breezy day with a south wind around 10-20 MPH. Wednesday and Thursday will remain warm and humid. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. A few isolated showers are possible.

A cold front will bring some showers on Friday and cooler air. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Friday afternoon. Saturday will be a little cooler with highs in the low 60s. Some showers are possible on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s. Any rain will be light.

