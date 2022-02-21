Lake Mars bridge work slated to be done by the end of March

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - It started with repairs and upgrades after Hurricane Nate in 2017. Randy Bosarge, District 5 Jackson County supervisor, said they’re repairing the bridge that goes over the bayou.

“We’re just doing some improvements we wanted to do all along. Now we’re working on this crossing here. The existing culvert is probably 30 years old and is sinking a little bit,” Bosarge said.

He said they’re going to raise the bridge up and that could provide some kayaking opportunities down the road.

“It should be more stable and we won’t have to worry about any storm surges sinking it or it falling in. Hopefully, we can let kayakers use this area because there’s a nice bayou to the west of the bridge,” Bosarge added. “We were able to get that bridge kit about a year ago and we’re gonna put it in and hope for better access here.”

They’re hoping to have the project complete by the end of March.

