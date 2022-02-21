Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Another wonderful day in South Mississippi for Carnival celebrations. The festival and parade took place in Bay St. Louis at noon.

Floats rolled through Highway 90 as hundreds of people cheered on. WLOX News asked kids to give us their opinions on what they thought about the annual parade.

Joey Kelly said these parades just keep getting better.

“These parades are absolutely crazy, but they are the best time ever, so if you haven’t come to Mardi Gras, I would highly recommend it,” said Kelly. “It was a pretty cool parade honestly. I just like the area; I like Bay St. Louis in general. It’s a very cool area.”

Both Tommy and Joey have been attending the Krewe of Nereids parades with their parents for years.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

