Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Bay St. Louis

Floats rolled through Highway 90 as hundreds of people cheered on.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Another wonderful day in South Mississippi for Carnival celebrations. The festival and parade took place in Bay St. Louis at noon.

Floats rolled through Highway 90 as hundreds of people cheered on. WLOX News asked kids to give us their opinions on what they thought about the annual parade.

Joey Kelly said these parades just keep getting better.

“These parades are absolutely crazy, but they are the best time ever, so if you haven’t come to Mardi Gras, I would highly recommend it,” said Kelly. “It was a pretty cool parade honestly. I just like the area; I like Bay St. Louis in general. It’s a very cool area.”

Both Tommy and Joey have been attending the Krewe of Nereids parades with their parents for years.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents, rodent...
Gulfport Family Dollar items potentially contaminated by rodent infestation, FDA says
The 41-year-old passed away suddenly Thursday. She leaves behind three sons, her husband and...
Friends and family react to loss of South Mississippi community leader
More than a week after the alleged attack, that mother says she hasn’t gotten answers from the...
Harrison County mother alleges teacher assaulted her six-year-old daughter
Pascagoula Police say the shooting happened on 2600 block of Martin Street.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Pascagoula

Latest News

Dozens of furry friends mingling on the town green for the Krewe of Barkloxi paw-rade.
Krewe of Barkloxi hosts annual Paw-rade
Dozens of furry friends mingling on the town green for the Krewe of Barkloxi paw-rade.
Krewe of Barkloxi hosts annual Paw-rade
Floats rolled through Highway 90 as hundreds of people cheered on.
Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade rolls through Bay St. Louis
Cool tonight. Warmer weather arrives this week.
Taylor's Sunday Evening First Alert Forecast