Krewe of Barkloxi hosts annual Paw-rade

Dozens of furry friends mingling on the town green for the Krewe of Barkloxi paw-rade.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A special parade happened in downtown Biloxi Sunday. The theme is, of course, carnival season but with a canine twist.

Beads began flying around 1:30 p.m., with the pups parading up and down Lameuse Street. This event brought out folks who might not enjoy regular parades and even helps newcomers get into the Mardi Gras spirit.

We are here celebrating our pups. We have rescues and non-rescues and it just sounds like a really fun thing to do. This is our first Mardi Gras situation,” said attendee Diana Wilde. “The Pawdi Gras seemed like an easy way to go into it.

Also, during the parade, King Cooper and Queen Pastry Amour were crowned at the Biloxi Town Green.

🥁Drum roll please... It's the moment we've all been waiting for, leading up to the big PAWrade! HSSM is pleased to...

Posted by Humane Society of South Mississippi on Friday, February 18, 2022

The Humane Society of South Mississippi and the Biloxi Bay Area Chamber of Commerce presented the event.

Katie King with the Humane Society of South Mississippi tells us about this weekend's Krewe of Barkloxi parade in Downtown Biloxi.

And preparations for next year are already underway.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

