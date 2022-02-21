Five Mississippi schools showcase robotics at the Senior Beta Club Convention

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five schools from Mississippi competed in the Senior Beta Club Convention today at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

High school students that took robotics and engineering had the chance to showcase their projects in a state competition. The students signed up for the Beta competition and chose to meet the club’s challenges for creators.

All groups presented robotics that they each designed and created to judges. They were judged based on their robot performance, technology, creativity, and team questions.

Northeast Jones High school student Ashton Champion said his team focused their project on an environmental issue that affects Mississippi.

“It focused on an issue on how in Mississippi we do not have really many solar things. We do not have many electric vehicles at all, but we are gradually getting there. We are showing people why we need electric vehicles and why solar power is the way to go,” Champion said.

Northwest Rankin high school student Ben Curry said his team used their experience of celebrating Christmas during the pandemic as inspiration for their project.

“Basically, the point of our robot kind of in the air of social distancing to make gift to give to people for Christmas and bring people closer together,” Curry said.

Out of the five groups, only four will make it to the National completions in Nashville, Tenn. in July.

“The top four teams will have the opportunity to go to nationals and compete with their robot,” Neil said.

The four teams that make it to nationals will be competing against other state high schools. The winners will be announced Monday at the Coast Coliseum.

