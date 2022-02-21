Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Five Mississippi schools showcase robotics at the Senior Beta Club Convention

High school students that took robotics and engineering had the chance to showcase their projects in a state competition.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Five schools from Mississippi competed in the Senior Beta Club Convention today at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

High school students that took robotics and engineering had the chance to showcase their projects in a state competition. The students signed up for the Beta competition and chose to meet the club’s challenges for creators.

All groups presented robotics that they each designed and created to judges. They were judged based on their robot performance, technology, creativity, and team questions.

Northeast Jones High school student Ashton Champion said his team focused their project on an environmental issue that affects Mississippi.

“It focused on an issue on how in Mississippi we do not have really many solar things. We do not have many electric vehicles at all, but we are gradually getting there. We are showing people why we need electric vehicles and why solar power is the way to go,” Champion said.

Northwest Rankin high school student Ben Curry said his team used their experience of celebrating Christmas during the pandemic as inspiration for their project.

“Basically, the point of our robot kind of in the air of social distancing to make gift to give to people for Christmas and bring people closer together,” Curry said.

Out of the five groups, only four will make it to the National completions in Nashville, Tenn. in July.

“The top four teams will have the opportunity to go to nationals and compete with their robot,” Neil said.

The four teams that make it to nationals will be competing against other state high schools. The winners will be announced Monday at the Coast Coliseum.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents, rodent...
Gulfport Family Dollar items potentially contaminated by rodent infestation, FDA says
The 41-year-old passed away suddenly Thursday. She leaves behind three sons, her husband and...
Friends and family react to loss of South Mississippi community leader
More than a week after the alleged attack, that mother says she hasn’t gotten answers from the...
Harrison County mother alleges teacher assaulted her six-year-old daughter
Pascagoula Police say the shooting happened on 2600 block of Martin Street.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Pascagoula

Latest News

While anyone can rent out their own property or book a temporary stay at the moment, city...
Short-term rental property changes topic of discussion as demand grows in Gulfport
Officials said the Harrison County Fairgrounds had more than 600 horses competing for points in...
First week of the Gulf Coast Winter Classics delights horse lovers
The new marker replaced the original sign that was taken down in storm surge from Hurricane Zeta.
Supporters gather for Biloxi Wade-In historical marker re-install event
This event brought out folks who might not enjoy regular parades and even helps newcomers get...
Krewe of Barkloxi hosts annual Paw-rade