Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Dashcam shows head-on collision involving Wisconsin police cruiser

A Wisconsin police cruiser captured the moment where another driver hit the vehicle
By Nick Viviani and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Police in Wisconsin have released a dashcam video that shows the moments that led up to a head-on collision involving a police cruiser.

WMTV reports the Middleton Police Department said a patrol officer and a dispatcher were hurt in a Feb. 15 collision and taken to the hospital for treatment. They both had minor injuries and were released.

The police department described the video as “yet another reminder of the dangers of operating while intoxicated,” noting that this was the fifth cruiser involved in a collision with someone subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

In this instance, a 26-year-old man was charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while left of center and operating after revocation.

The video shows a Mazda sedan traveling in the wrong direction on a four-lane road. As the vehicle approached the police cruiser, the audio indicates the officer activated the siren in an ultimately unsuccessful bid to get the driver’s attention and avoid a collision.

Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on...
Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on Century Ave., on Feb. 15.(WMTV/Jeremy Nichols)

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office had taken over the investigation into the crash.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
Pascagoula Police say the shooting happened on 2600 block of Martin Street.
Police investigating fatal shooting in Pascagoula
An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents, rodent...
Gulfport Family Dollar items potentially contaminated by rodent infestation, FDA says
A collection of throws from the 52nd annual Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade. (Photo Source:...
Two parades happening Sunday to continue Mardi Gras fun
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves
Military communities, families supported in governor’s new orders

Latest News

This photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
Defense rests in federal trial in George Floyd’s killing
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine
A Middleton police cruiser was involved in a head-on crash by a suspected intoxicated driver.
Wisconsin police cruiser hit head-on by suspected intoxicated driver
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations