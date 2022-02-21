Casey Cain stepping away as Harrison Central football coach

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Harrison Central Red Rebels will be on the hunt for a new head football coach.

WLOX confirming Sunday, head coach Casey Cain is stepping away from the program after seven seasons at the end of the school year.

In 2021, Cain and the Red Rebels were 6-4 with a 6A playoff appearance.

Cain was 41-38 overall.

