Supporters gather for Biloxi Wade-In historical marker re-install event

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The new monument to the Civil Rights Wade-ins in 1959, 1960 and 1963 in Biloxi was unveiled at the Lighthouse Pier.

And supporters hope it will once again serve as a reminder about the effects of racial injustice.

The horror of April 24, 1960, is not easy to forget.

“I’m almost 80 years old,” said Ethel Rainey Clay. “And that happened so long ago, but it seemed like yesterday.”

Clay, then a high school junior, led a group of her classmates to the protest, organized by Dr. Gilbert Mason Sr.

It was a peaceful protest, but the reaction wasn’t.

“We had people to come out on the beach with bats, chains, bully clubs and everything, while the police officers stood on Highway 90 and watched all of this going on and turned their backs when we needed them the most,” Clay said. “But, we kept on.”

And with a new monument to the Civil Rights Wade-ins comes new hope.

“I’m so proud that this group took it upon themselves to bring this marker, so that it will be here for younger people to see and know what happened during the struggle,” Clay added.

The new historical marker, which honors Mason, replaces the one that was taken down by storm surge from Hurricane Zeta.

“It sometimes gets emotional,” said Dr. John Kelly with Sigma Pi Phi fraternity. “Dr. Mason was a personal friend of mine. He was a mentor. I ate at his table many times. So, he was a very special man – very special to me – but even more than that, he was special to this community.”

Family members and community leaders witnessed the unveiling, which was made possible through Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

Among those gathered was Mason’s son, Dr. Gilbert Mason Jr.,

“Having it re-installed seems to be a nice focal point for inspiring youngsters and people who were participants in the original Wade-In and the subsequent ones and are able to enjoy the beach every day now,” he said.

About seven years ago, Mason said medical students from his alma mater were so impressed when they learned that a doctor had led the Wade-In protests, they decided to do a similar protest over racial injustice in the police killings of Michael Brown and Eric Garner.

They were called “die-ins,” and they went nationwide

James Crowell, president of the Biloxi chapter of the NAACP, said the Wade-Ins may be the past, but they reflect what’s happening in the present.

“I know that a lot of people are proud about the fact to talk about the Wade-In and what happened,” he said. “It’s sad to say, though, we’re still fighting some of the same battles nowadays. We hoped that this would be history and not something that’s still happening.”

