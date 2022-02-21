Bay Springs man reported missing

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Bay Springs Police Department needs your help finding a missing man.

According to the police department, Rodney L. Newell, 55, was last seen on Feb. 12 at his home on Highway 528 in Bay Springs.

Newell may be traveling in a white 2015 Chevrolet Equinox with a Mississippi license plate number: JAB2459.

A ping of his cell phone resulted in a possible location in Dallas County, Ala, on Friday, Feb. 18. Law enforcement responded to the ping site, but Newell was not found.

According to officials, a tag reader detected his license plate number in Harrison County, Miss., on Sunday, Feb. 20.

If you have any information regarding Newell’s whereabouts, please contact the Bay Spring Police Department at 601-764-2588.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.