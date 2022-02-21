Black History Month
4 teens arrested after drive-by shooting kills 6-year-old boy

(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron
(L-R) Thompson, Reed, Jackson, and Cameron(McComb Police Dept.)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Four teens are in custody after a fatal drive-by shooting in McComb this weekend.

Four people were wounded and a 6-year-old boy was killed in the shooting, which happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in McComb, at a park on the corner of Minnesota Avenue and 6th Street.

Family members identified the boy as Oterious Marks.

Family members are mourning 6-year-old Oterious Marks.
Family members are mourning 6-year-old Oterious Marks.(Family)

Four teens now face capital murder in the shooting. They’re also charged with aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to human life.

Those four suspects are:

  • Bryce Thompson, 18, of McComb
  • Malik Reed, 17, of Magnolia
  • Yajari Jackson, 19, of Magnolia
  • Bryan Cameron, 18, of Magnolia

