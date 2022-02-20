Two parades happening Sunday to continue Mardi Gras fun

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Let the good times roll!

There are many opportunities to get into the Mardi Gras spirit on Sunday with two parades happening on the Coast.

Over in the Bay St. Louis and Waveland areas, the Krewe of Nereids is taking to the streets, slated to start at noon.

Krewe of Nereids Parade, Bay St. Louis/Waveland (WLOX)

In Biloxi, the Krewe of Barkloxi is setting out around 1:30 p.m.

The annual parade put on by the Humane Society of South Mississippi and the Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce was canceled last year, so come out and celebrate their first year back, all while helping raise money for a great cause.

Krewe of Barkloxi PAWrade (WLOX)

Katie King with the Humane Society of South Mississippi tells us about this weekend's Krewe of Barkloxi parade in Downtown Biloxi.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

