Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Two parades happening Sunday to continue Mardi Gras fun

A collection of throws from the 52nd annual Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade. (Photo Source:...
A collection of throws from the 52nd annual Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade. (Photo Source: WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Let the good times roll!

There are many opportunities to get into the Mardi Gras spirit on Sunday with two parades happening on the Coast.

Over in the Bay St. Louis and Waveland areas, the Krewe of Nereids is taking to the streets, slated to start at noon.

Krewe of Nereids Parade, Bay St. Louis/Waveland
Krewe of Nereids Parade, Bay St. Louis/Waveland(WLOX)

In Biloxi, the Krewe of Barkloxi is setting out around 1:30 p.m.

The annual parade put on by the Humane Society of South Mississippi and the Biloxi Bay Chamber of Commerce was canceled last year, so come out and celebrate their first year back, all while helping raise money for a great cause.

Krewe of Barkloxi PAWrade
Krewe of Barkloxi PAWrade(WLOX)
Katie King with the Humane Society of South Mississippi tells us about this weekend's Krewe of Barkloxi parade in Downtown Biloxi.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
The 41-year-old passed away suddenly Thursday. She leaves behind three sons, her husband and...
Friends and family react to loss of South Mississippi community leader
An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents, rodent...
Gulfport Family Dollar items potentially contaminated by rodent infestation, FDA says
More than a week after the alleged attack, that mother says she hasn’t gotten answers from the...
Harrison County mother alleges teacher assaulted her six-year-old daughter
The late Bill Luckett partnered with actor Morgan Freeman to open the first Ground Zero Blues...
Ground Zero Blues Club celebrates grand opening

Latest News

The night celebration took place throughout downtown Long Beach. Hundreds of people gathered to...
Carnival Association of Long Beach hosts Mardi Gras parade
Mild and breezy Sunday.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Biloxi celebrates Children Mardi Gras Walk Parade
Biloxi celebrates Children Mardi Gras Walk Parade
The second annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade, sponsored by Orangutang's Prop Stop in Biloxi, drew...
Carnival boaters in Biloxi let the good times float