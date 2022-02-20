Prescribed burn in Stone County sends ashes across South Mississippi

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A prescribed burn in Stone County sent smoke into the skies above South Mississippi this afternoon.

Officials say the fire is complete, but the smoke and ashes are being blown in Harrison County. The fire consumed more than 2,400 acres of land near Airy Toward Road.

This is the time of year you’re likely to notice large plumes of smoke in South Mississippi. Winter months are the traditional season for “prescribed burning.”

