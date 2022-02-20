Black History Month
Mystic Krewe of Pine Island hosts annual Mardi Gras parade

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mystic Krewe of Pine Island had its annual Mardi Gras Parade Saturday in Vancleave.

This is the 30th year that this parade has rolled on the streets of Vancleave. And although the parade had a small gathering, there were a lot of out-of-state visitors.

Massachusetts natives Cathy and Jim Aldervandi said this is their first time experiencing a Mardi Gras parade, and it exceeded their expectations.

“I guess this is what we expected as a nighttime one, but for the daytime, I didn’t expect it to be that festive, I guess. It was awesome,” said the Aldervandis.

The family-friendly parade started at one-thirty on John’s Bayou Road in Vancleave.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

