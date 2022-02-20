Mild and breezy Sunday

It’s been chilly this morning, but we’ll quickly warm up into the low to mid 60s this afternoon. More cloud cover is expected later this afternoon, but we’ll still see a good bit of sunshine. Winds will pick up from the east and southeast today around 10-20 MPH.

Thanks to the wind, we won’t cool down too much tonight. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s through Monday morning. The humidity will be higher on Monday, and a few showers are possible. Highs will be in the upper 60s on the coast to the low 70s inland.

Tuesday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s. Inland areas may reach the upper 70s. A few more showers are possible, but most of the rain will stay north of us. Wednesday and Thursday will be warm and a little muggy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Hit or miss showers will be possible.

