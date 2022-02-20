Black History Month
Gulfport Family Dollar items potentially contaminated by rodent infestation, FDA says

The administration also says a review of the company’s internal records showed a collection of over 2,300 rodents between March 29 and Sept. 17, 2021 – “demonstrating a history of infestation.”
By Akim Powell
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport Family Dollar is among 400 other stores that might have items potentially contaminated after rodent infestations were found at an Arkansas Family Dollar distribution center.

According to the FDA news release, the Family Dollar on 20014 Hwy 53 in Gulfport may have sold products from the facility.

An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents, rodent feces, urine, gnawing, nesting and odors throughout the facility, along with dead birds and bird droppings. 1,100 dead rodents were recovered during fumigation last month. However, more than 2,300 rats were collected last year.

Some of the possible contaminated products include:

  • Human foods
  • Cosmetics
  • Animal foods
  • OTC medications
  • Vitamins

The FDA is working to initiate a voluntary recall of the affected products. The said the following in a statement:

“No one should be subjected to products stored in the kind of unacceptable conditions that we found in this Family Dollar distribution facility. These conditions appear to be violations of federal law that could put families’ health at risk.”

Anyone who purchased these products is advised to wash their hands immediately after handling them and to contact the stores affected. Officials warn you should not use any drugs, medical devices, cosmetics, or supplements purchased there.

Rodent contamination may cause Salmonella and infectious diseases, which may pose the greatest risk to infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and immunocompromised people.

Call a healthcare professional immediately if you have any concerns about handling these products.

