Carnival boaters in Biloxi let the good times float

About ten boaters decked out in all things Carnival lined up at the dock to make the hour-long parade on the Biloxi River.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The second annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade drew a small but fun-loving group of boaters ready to take the Carnival spirit to the water.

In this parade, the Carnival floats really do float. That’s good when your route is the Biloxi River.

“Oh, the water’s wonderful,” said Gulfport resident Pam Binns-Turner. “The water’s unique. A parade on the street is great, too. But this gives you a whole different perspective.”

The second annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade, organized by Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi, drew about 10 boaters to make the hour-long trip.

Organizer Kourtni Garcia said the motivation behind the idea was simple.

“Just joy of the customers’ feedback and everybody having a good time and bringing more clientele into the bar and getting more regulars out of it,” Garcia said. “We have a lot of boaters. That’s our main clientele here. So, we just like to do something different and get more people out here.”

Just like for any other parade, their party barges had to have the proper decorations to set the mood.

And the Krewe of Commotion came dressed for the occasion.

“Mardi Gras on the water comes around, gives you a chance to decorate your boat and wear a tuxedo on a boat,” said Joe Hangren. “That doesn’t happen very often. But we’re out here every day during the summer and this is pretty much the first chance of the year to get out in the boat, and the weather’s perfect.”

Friends Bailey Bass Tiffany Partida and Piper Barney agree you don’t have to be stuck on land to enjoy Carnival time.

“Mardi Gras is so much better on a boat,” Barney said. “Everything is better on a boat. Right? Let the good times Float!”

Garcia said the bar plans to have the parade again next year with even more participants.

