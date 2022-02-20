Carnival Association of Long Beach hosts Mardi Gras parade

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Carnival Association of Long Beach parade helped to fill out an exciting weekend of Mardi Gras celebrations.

The night celebration took place throughout downtown Long Beach.

Hundreds of people gathered to see floats, grab beads, and dance to good music.

Parade locals shared advice for Mardi Gras first-timers.

Esther Outlaw said yelling will get you more souvenirs.

“Wear a hat and always yell out, ‘Throw me something!’ If you were to be in the crowd just start yelling and jumping and putting your hands up so they can see you,” she said.

This is the 62nd year of the Carnival Association of Long Beach.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

