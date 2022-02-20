Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Carnival Association of Long Beach hosts Mardi Gras parade

The night celebration took place throughout downtown Long Beach. Hundreds of people gathered to see floats, grab beads, and dance to good music.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Carnival Association of Long Beach parade helped to fill out an exciting weekend of Mardi Gras celebrations.

The night celebration took place throughout downtown Long Beach.

Hundreds of people gathered to see floats, grab beads, and dance to good music.

Parade locals shared advice for Mardi Gras first-timers.

Esther Outlaw said yelling will get you more souvenirs.

“Wear a hat and always yell out, ‘Throw me something!’ If you were to be in the crowd just start yelling and jumping and putting your hands up so they can see you,” she said.

This is the 62nd year of the Carnival Association of Long Beach.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Carnival Season begins just 12 days after Christmas. Are you ready? Here’s a look at...
2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule & Maps
The 41-year-old passed away suddenly Thursday. She leaves behind three sons, her husband and...
Friends and family react to loss of South Mississippi community leader
An FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including “live rodents, dead rodents, rodent...
Gulfport Family Dollar items potentially contaminated by rodent infestation, FDA says
More than a week after the alleged attack, that mother says she hasn’t gotten answers from the...
Harrison County mother alleges teacher assaulted her six-year-old daughter
The late Bill Luckett partnered with actor Morgan Freeman to open the first Ground Zero Blues...
Ground Zero Blues Club celebrates grand opening

Latest News

A collection of throws from the 52nd annual Krewe of Nereids Mardi Gras Parade. (Photo Source:...
Two parades happening Sunday to continue Mardi Gras fun
Mild and breezy Sunday.
Taylor's Sunday GMM First Alert Forecast
Biloxi celebrates Children Mardi Gras Walk Parade
Biloxi celebrates Children Mardi Gras Walk Parade
The second annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade, sponsored by Orangutang's Prop Stop in Biloxi, drew...
Carnival boaters in Biloxi let the good times float