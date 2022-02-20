Black History Month
Authorities investigating shooting in Pascagoula

Pascagoula Police say the shooting happened on 2600 block of Martin Street.
Pascagoula Police say the shooting happened on 2600 block of Martin Street.(Will Thomas)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Pascagoula Saturday.

Pascagoula Police say the shooting happened on the 2600 block of Martin Street.

At this time, details are limited but this story will be updated once more information is available.

