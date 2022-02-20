Attendees enjoy Orangutang’s Prop Stop Mardi Gras boat parade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It was the second annual Mardi Gras Boat Parade put on by Orangutang’s “Prop Stop” in Biloxi.

About ten boaters decked out in all things Carnival lined up at the dock to make the hour-long parade on the Biloxi River. The participation was double what it was last year.

Organizer Kourtni Garcia said it’s a good fit for her customers, and her motivation is simple.

“Just joy of the customers’ feedback and everybody having a good time and bringing more clientele into the bar and getting more regulars out of it,” said Garcia. “We have a lot of boaters. That’s our main clientele here. So, we just like to do something different and get more people out here.”

Garcia said the bar plans to have the parade again next year with even more participants.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

