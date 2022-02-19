Black History Month
Hundreds of high school girls wait hours outside ‘Prom Closet’ to open in Ocean Springs

In previous years, the Prom Closet has provided dresses for more than 250 students.
By Amber Spradley
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs hosted its annual Prom Closet Saturday at In the Zone in St. Martin.

Despite the cold, a line of shoppers stretched beyond the building hours before the doors opened. Near the front of the line were Zoie Conley and Noel King who camped out about two hours early.

“It is cold, definitely ready,” Noel King told WLOX.

The Prom Closet is a one-day pop-up shop for used dresses, accessories and shoes.

“A lot of girls can’t afford the $200 dresses that you expect to buy for Prom, so I really like it,” Conley said.

All items were $15 or less and donated by community members across the Coast.

“It’s affordable, which is great because there’s three of us, and that’s a lot of money for dresses,” King said.

In previous years, the organization provided dresses for more than 250 students.

“We’ve been doing this project now for quite a few years, and we believe wholeheartedly that we are going to crush some records this year, just based on the line that is out front waiting for us to open our doors,” co-chair Tessy Lambert said.

14-year-old Mackenzi Stephens shopped for her summer pageant with Ocean Springs Middle School. It’s something she does every year.

“I love it, I feel like a princess,” she said, wearing a pink ballgown. “This would’ve been like way more if I would’ve found it anywhere else.”

While it’s her first visit to Prom Closet, she’s also one of the first through the door.

“I like seeing the girls come out in the dresses, and, then, they feel like how I feel right now,” she said.

Also, 17-year-old Cameron Luke also took to the line hours before opening, and it was not her first time inside the Closet.

“My poor mom, she’s tired,” she said.

With her family, she shopped for her school prom, the Ocean Springs Cotillion and upcoming sorority events.

“I have loved it every time I come. It’s one of my favorite things to do,” Luke said. “It’s such a great community thing, like for everybody. It’s for all different types of people, and that’s probably my favorite thing.”

Lambert stresses that it’s much more than just a dress, but an outfit to create life-long memories in.

Any leftover dresses from the event will go back in storage, where they’ll patiently await next year’s Prom Closet.

