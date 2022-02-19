Black History Month
Ground Zero Blues Club celebrates grand opening

The late Bill Luckett partnered with actor Morgan Freeman to open the first Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale.
By Hugh Keeton
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ground Zero Blues Club, made famous in Clarksdale by Morgan Freeman opened its second location on Friday on Howard Ave. in Biloxi.

Biloxi Mayor “FoFo” Gilich cut the ribbon to officially open the doors. Around 700 tickets were sold for the opening night, including a performance from Grammy Award winner Bobby Rush.

The late Bill Luckett partnered with actor Morgan Freeman to open the first Ground Zero Blues Club in Clarksdale. On Friday Bill’s son Oliver Luckett was in Biloxi to play a part in the festivities.

“We have all of these great artists from Mississippi and this is ground zero for American music and American culture,” said Oliver Luckett. “Biloxi is the end of the Blues Highway so we saw a fitting place to build our second extension.”

Local musician Corey Christy is hopeful Ground Zero Blues Club will lead to more musical acts coming to the Coast.

“This is going to bring a lot of excitement,” said Christy. “People seeing something like this is possible and downtown Biloxi will bring in other businesses. Hopefully, it will create a bubbling local scene along with these national acts they’re bringing in here.”

The club was packed with locals and visitors like Larry Clark from Pensacola, FL.

“My girlfriend and I go to Clarksdale at least twice a year and when we heard about this one opening we decided to come here and see what it was all about,” said Clark.

The Ground Zero Blues Club is scheduled to be open every Wednesday, Saturday with live music planned every night.

