Good times are running at GCCA Run for the Beads 5k

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Runners of all ages gathered in downtown Biloxi Saturday morning to get some good times rolling in the 10th annual Gulf Coast Carnival Association Run for the Beads.

The event consists of a one-mile fun run then a 5k run ending at the Mardi Gras museum.

Runners are treated to drinks and music after the races to get in the Mardi Gras mood.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.