Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Gautier hosting inaugural tailgate ahead of Mardi Gras parade

Gautier Walking Trail
Gautier Walking Trail
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mardi Gras day might be more than a week away, but that isn’t stopping the good times from rolling all across the Gulf Coast this weekend.

Ahead of its annual Men’s Club night parade, the city of Gautier is also hosting an inaugural Mardi Gras Tailgate Saturday afternoon.

Partnering with Black Door Boutique, the event will host multiple food trucks beginning at 2 p.m. and live music from 4 p.m. until the parade rolls.

It’s all happening at the old Singing River Mall property on Highway 90.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than a week after the alleged attack, that mother says she hasn’t gotten answers from the...
Harrison County mother alleges teacher assaulted her six-year-old daughter
Lifelong Biloxi resident Carmelita Scott is being remembered as a community leader known for...
Lover of the Coast: Community leader remembered for dedication to minority businesses
Generic photo of gas pumps
Expert warns drivers to ‘brace themselves’, gas prices could reach $7
The 41-year-old passed away suddenly Thursday. She leaves behind three sons, her husband and...
Friends and family react to loss of South Mississippi community leader
One lucky person is holding a record-breaking ticket for the highest single jackpot sold in...
Lottery ticket for largest single jackpot sold at South Mississippi store

Latest News

The GCCA float den is busy as Fat Tuesday nears.
Good times are running at GCCA Run for the Beads 5k
The Carnival Association of Long Beach held its royal coronation ball at St. Vincent De Paul...
Carnival Association of Long Beach hosts royal coronation ball
The late Bill Luckett partnered with actor Morgan Freeman to open the first Ground Zero Blues...
Ground Zero Blues Club celebrates grand opening
Businesses in Long Beach are trying to capitalize on the annual Carnival Association of Long...
Businesses, residents gear up for Long Beach Mardi Gras parade