Gautier hosting inaugural tailgate ahead of Mardi Gras parade

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Mardi Gras day might be more than a week away, but that isn’t stopping the good times from rolling all across the Gulf Coast this weekend.

Ahead of its annual Men’s Club night parade, the city of Gautier is also hosting an inaugural Mardi Gras Tailgate Saturday afternoon.

Partnering with Black Door Boutique, the event will host multiple food trucks beginning at 2 p.m. and live music from 4 p.m. until the parade rolls.

It’s all happening at the old Singing River Mall property on Highway 90.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

