Friends and family react to loss of South Mississippi community leader

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of posts on social media mourn the loss of the Biloxi community leader and activist, Carmelita Scott.

The 41-year-old passed away suddenly Thursday. She leaves behind three sons, her husband and the community she supported passionately.

LaTracey McDonald, Scott’s friend of 11 years, said she was always there for you, even if you met her for the first time.

“She was one of the first people I’ve met when I moved here from Minnesota. She was so welcoming. It’s refreshing because she was one who became my family when I didn’t have family here on the coast,” said McDonald.

Scott said she was devastated and in disbelief when she first heard the news about Scott.

“I was numb because I’m like, ‘She’s younger than me. Her babies are young, her husband. So, the legacy lives on,” said McDonald.

She chaired the Coast Chamber's Diversity Council

Kezi Jones said she met Scott through a professional network and has admired her ever since.

“She was someone that everyone knew and that everyone aspired to be like. I could definitely see there being an award or memorability dedicated to her, especially in the East Biloxi community. Her energy and presence was really electrifying,” said Jones.

McDonald said Scott was in the finance field for more than 17 years while also teaching others about financial literacy. She was known to spread her knowledge to others, especially to minority-owned business owners, like McDonald.

“If there was a resource she knew about, she shared it. It was never nothing she kept to herself; her hands were always opened,” she said. “For me personally, she has kept me going because of who she is as a person.”

Now, Scott’s loved ones will treasure the many gems she spread throughout her short life.

“We’re going to collaborate, we’re going to diversity, we’re going to support the very things she taught us to do every day. She was the cape and the superwoman who did what needed to be done in the community,” said McDonald.

Scott chaired the Coast Chamber’s Diversity Council and served on the Coast Chamber Board for two years.

She was also on the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce board for seven years.

