Carnival Association of Long Beach hosts royal coronation ball

By Leslie Rojas
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Carnival Association of Long Beach held its royal coronation ball at St. Vincent De Paul School.

Hundreds gathered to celebrate, and people decked out in costumes with past kings and queens, even boy scouts were among the crowd.

The carnival also honored Moises Espinao as Grand Marshall. Espinao said he can’t wait to celebrate the carnival season with friends and family.

“Just hanging out with friends,” said Espinao. “A good part of family and friends are coming here tonight. I’m looking forward to the gathering, drinking, and celebration.

And the turnout for the event was more than organizers expected.

“We actually sold more tickets than we thought,” said Jason Green, president of the Carnival Association of Long Beach. “People are just so ready to get out and begin celebrating Mardi Gras again. We are happy to host, happy to have them.”

This is the 62nd year the ball has been hosted. The Mardi Gras parade rolls in Long Beach Saturday.

