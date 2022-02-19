Businesses, residents gear up for Long Beach Mardi Gras parade

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Downtown Long Beach is gearing up for a big parade and retail shops along the route are stocking up for some big business.

“We double-plus the number of people in town for that day and especially that night,” said Jason Green, president of the Carnival Association of Long Beach. “And it’s really the single biggest tax day for the city of Long Beach. So, it’s a tremendous impact to the city.”

Bacchus Wine & Liquor is open on parade day for a good reason.

“It’s drawing more people from all over the Coast, and it brings a lot of business into our town for us and for everyone else,” said Theresa Taylor. “You can always use more business. We’ve had a really bang-up year. Mardi Gras just going to add to it.”

And the store been selling a lot of Carnival-themed and parade-ready items.

“We have a lot of little grab-and-go things that are ready to drink that are in plastic containers,” Taylor added. “So, they’re easy to throw into your ice chest and easy to handle.”

Likewise, Bankhouse Coffee is getting into the Mardi Gras spirit.

“We do carry king cake flavored drinks, and also king cake coffee,” said manager Tanner Montella. “We’ll have our frozen king cake, our ice king cake, lattes, hot kink cake lattes.”

Montella said the parade seems to bring out the best of what the city has to offer.

“I think it brings joy to people,” he said. “I think it brings happiness in these times. It’s a great event.”

But before the parade, comes the ball, which is expected to have about 500 people attend. And Carnival Association of Long Beach members have a lot to do to prepare.

“This is a tough week for us,” Green said. “We’re one of the only organizations that does a ball on Friday night and parades the next night. So, it’s a lot of work. It’s tiring. But, it’s absolutely worth it every year.”

This is the 62nd year of CALB with the theme “Under the Sea.” The parade rolls at 6 p.m. Saturday with about 50 units.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.