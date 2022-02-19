Biloxi celebrates Children Mardi Gras Walk Parade

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hundreds of people flooded the streets of downtown Biloxi to celebrate the annual Children’s Mardi Gras walking parade.

The slow and steady pace allowed participants to walk, bike, skate, or ride from Howard Avenue to City Hall.

This event is hosted by the City of Biloxi, the Coastal Mississippi Mardi Gras Museum, and the Gulf Coast Carnival Association for kids 12 and under to join.

This year’s theme was “Dancing Around the World” to celebrate different costumes and cultures in the parade.

People dressed in their best in hopes of winning the float and costume contest.

Bernadette O’Grady said aside from the contest, she and her family are happy to be back since the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

“We’re just having a blast with these kids. This has been kind of like a lapse in between so we haven’t been here since COVID. This is a fun day for the grandkids and great-grandkids,” she said.

For a full list of Mardi Gras parades on the Gulf Coast this season, check out our list on Gulf Coast Weekend.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.