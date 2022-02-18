Black History Month
West Harrison cheerleaders win back-to-back national championships

By Mike Lacy
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The West Harrison High School cheerleaders are national champs again.

This week, the team arrived back from Walt Disney World where they won their division for the second year in a row on Feb. 13.

“We’re good at what we do,” said junior cheerleader Lane Trosclair. “We’ve kept like this good attitude of being self-disciplined to all our new cheerleaders that have come on the team. And, it feels great knowing that all our hard work has paid off this year.”

The team competed against seven other teams in the “Large Varsity Co-ed Game Day Division” at the National Cheerleading Championships held at Walt Disney World in Florida.

And they scored a 98.8 out of 100 – the highest the team has ever achieved.

“It definitely takes a lot of work and a lot of determination to be able to win,” said senior cheerleader Jayden Carrillo. “Coming back for another year, you want to defend that title. And I think we definitely did a good job of working hard enough to defend it.”

And that’s with a relatively young and inexperienced squad.

“A lot of these kids are new to cheer,” said assistant coach Hannah Jones. “And, so, the fact that we’re able to go and to teach them how to cheer and win the competition at national level is just magical for them.”

It was especially sweet for the goal-oriented team because there was no state competition this year.

“Since there weren’t six teams in our division, they cut our division this year,” said head coach Heather Serpas. “So, we didn’t get to compete and defend our state title like we wanted to. So, it put a lot of pressure on nationals for us. ... That was our one shot.”

And they got the gold.

