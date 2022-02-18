Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) dies at age 59 from cancer

The congressman’s wife shared the news on Facebook Friday morning.
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he...
In a news release from his Congressional Office, U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) said that he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer on February 15, 2019.(U.S. House of Representatives)
By Natalie Grim
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Minn.) died Thursday night at the age of 59 after a battle with kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news in a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country,” wrote his wife, Jennifer Carnahan.

Hagedorn was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer in 2019. While he had surgery to remove the kidney in Dec. 2020, he announced in July 2021 that the cancer had returned.

The congressman was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018, and won reelection in 2020.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
One lucky person is holding a record-breaking ticket for the highest single jackpot sold in...
Lottery ticket for largest single jackpot sold at South Mississippi store
Two additional children have died as a result of COVID-19, reported the Mississippi State...
Two more children have died from COVID-19, reports MSDH
The Krewe of Neptune is ready to let the good times roll once again.
Krewe of Neptune announces first royal court in two years

Latest News

Senate Medicaid committee holds hearing on managed-care proposal
Senate Medicaid committee holds hearing on managed-care proposal
Representative Steven Palazzo speaks to members of Forrest-Lamar Republican Women Tuesday.
Palazzo: Putin ‘playing games,’ Biden sending wrong message to Kremlin
Bills that are surviving another deadline at the State Capitol
Competing tax reform proposals being offered within Mississippi State Capitol
Medical marijuana became legal in Mississippi this week. Here to talk about what happens next...
Medical marijuana advocate Shea Dobson on what's ahead for Mississippi