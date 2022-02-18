Police: Gautier man arrested after shooting victim during armed robbery

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - An 18-year-old is behind bars after police say he shot someone in Gautier while robbing them.

Zachieous Stephens is charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to Gautier Police, Stephens was arrested on Feb. 14 during the armed robbery. Police did not say where the victim was shot or how serious the injury is.

Police say Stephens stole personal property and money from the victim, which was not recovered. He was identified after investigators interviewed the victim, said Sgt. James McGhee with Gautier Police Department.

He is currently being held in Jackson County Adult Detention Center. A $250,000 bond was set for the armed robbery and aggravated assault charges. He is also being held on a $5,000 bond for the firearm charge and an additional $1,000 bond for a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486.

