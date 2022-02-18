Friday’s Forecast

Since Wednesday, we have seen one to three inches of rainfall across South Mississippi which should help out our drought situation. Today we will dry out and cool down in the wake of a cold front. Today will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the cool 50s. Tonight will be on the cold side with a round of 30s possible. The weekend looks dry for any Saturday and Sunday festivities. Our weather pattern may become somewhat wetter going into next week.

