Family reflects on missing Lizana WWII soldier finally accounted for after almost 80 years

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Lizana soldier has been accounted for after being missing for almost eight decades. Now, his family finally has the answers they’ve been looking for.

Voetress Ladner Breazeale was only twelve when her uncle went off to war. He told her he was coming home, but he never did.

“He said, ‘I’ll be back.’ And, I just thought he was coming back...and it was just terrible because he was so nice and he was just like a brother to me.”

After waiting for answers, the family thought they would never find the answers about what happened to Pvt. Andrew Ladner 8,000 miles away in the South Pacific.

“I didn’t think it would happen. I thought he was gone forever,’ Voetress said.

However, advancements in technology brought answers to the family in 2020. The Army’s Past Conflicts Repatriations Branch contacted the family with a request for DNA samples to test with possible remains found in Manila.

DNA from four different family members of Private Ladner’s family was tested against the remains. It was a match. Pvt. Andrew Ladner had finally been found.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency that Army Pvt. Andrew J. Ladner was accounted for on July 9, 2021. (Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

“I’m glad that they found him and located him and they that are going to send him home now. I know he’s watching us and he’s proud to come home.”

David Leiva was the casualty assistant officer assigned to Pvt. Ladner’s case, and with the help of the Army’s meticulous record-keeping, he was able to learn the details surrounding the Private’s Army service history and death.

“He was inducted at Camp Shelby on Spet. 11th, 1941, which would have been a little over a couple months before the bombing of Pearl Harbor,” he said. “So he had already joined and wanted to serve. His unit was supposed to go Europe but they were rerouted and ended up going to the Pacific.”

WLOX News obtained video of the Army, including Pvt Ladner’s division, the 32nd infantry division, on the battlefield in New Guinea.

He was killed in a bloody battle now referred to as the ‘Nightmare of New Guinea’ and was buried a few feet off of the battlefield as the fight raged on. For years, he was an unknown soldier until technology identified him.

“We leave no soldier behind, this is proof of that,” said Leiva. “Private Ladner was lost in the history for 8 decades and much of what the Army did in WWI in the pacific was little known, but that’s changed now.”

The family is still working on funeral arrangements and will announce them at a later time.

