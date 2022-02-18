Company showcases electric school bus in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Waters Company and IC Bus, currently, no school districts in the state use electric buses, but they said about 500 are in use right now across the United States.

Both companies met with transportation directors from Mississippi today during a demonstration in Gulfport.

“Our whole reason for being here today is because we don’t want Mississippi to find out about these things last,” said Shasta Dodd, marketing director for Waters Company. “We’ve come in last in many instances. Our goal is to elevate and educate the position of transportation director for our school districts and make sure they are on the forefront of all the cutting edge technologies that are available in our nation today.”

Waters Company marketing director Shasta Dodd said 32 school districts took part. They learned about the infrastructure it takes to power the electric bus as well features such as a predictive stop arm, a safety tool designed to save lives.

The estimated cost of the electric bus is around $220,000 more than a diesel engine. Attendees learned about grants and federal money available to make it more affordable.

“There’s just so much information to take in,” said Dodd. “It’s like trying to drink from a water hose sometimes. And I think at the end of the day, what they’re going home with is knowing that they have a partner when it comes to these things.”

It comes with a WiFi option, allowing students to work on their laptops and tablets on their way home. They also say going from a diesel engine to an electric bus also has behavioral benefits.

“The kids are not having to talk over the diesel engines, said Ryan Harris. “They are calmer and there is a little more quietness on the bus. It’s a little bit safer for drivers and a better environment for students also. Some routes may not be suitable for electricity, but then there are some that are perfect for electricity. In town, stop and go. It has three levels of regenerative braking on it so it puts energy back into the batteries. So it’s helpful to keep those maintained as you’re driving around town.”

This class was available to in-person and virtual attendees.

