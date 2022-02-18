Book inspires Ocean Springs students to start fundraiser to help communities in Africa

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Sixth-grade students at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Ocean Springs have raised nearly $15,000 and it all started from reading a book in class.

The class was inspired after reading the book “A Long Walk to Water.” The book details the struggles of a Sudanese boy and girl who have to walk for eight hours to fetch water.

The students were so touched, they decided to start a fundraiser to help communities in Africa in need of clean water. The fundraiser started in September and right now, they’re less than $2,000 shy of the $15,000 goal.

“It doesn’t matter how old you are or what you do, you can still help,” said student Sophie Gammon. “Even if it’s just a little or if it’s $15,000.”

“Knowing that other people don’t have what we have like this amazing school and access to a lot of stuff and knowing that people in South Sudan don’t have that, it really struck a heartstring and we really thought it would be important to give back,” said student Katherine Wall.

The students have used several different methods to raise money, from selling baked goods to turkey grams around Thanksgiving.

A celebration is scheduled after they raise the remaining $1,632 dollars.

