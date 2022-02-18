Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Book inspires Ocean Springs students to start fundraiser to help communities in Africa

The class was inspired after reading the book “A Long Walk to Water.”
Sixth-grade students at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Ocean Springs have raised nearly $15,000 and it all started from reading a book in class.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Sixth-grade students at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Ocean Springs have raised nearly $15,000 and it all started from reading a book in class.

The class was inspired after reading the book “A Long Walk to Water.” The book details the struggles of a Sudanese boy and girl who have to walk for eight hours to fetch water.

The students were so touched, they decided to start a fundraiser to help communities in Africa in need of clean water. The fundraiser started in September and right now, they’re less than $2,000 shy of the $15,000 goal.

Sixth-grade students at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Ocean Springs have raised nearly...
Sixth-grade students at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Ocean Springs have raised nearly $15,000 and it all started from reading a book in class(WLOX)

“It doesn’t matter how old you are or what you do, you can still help,” said student Sophie Gammon. “Even if it’s just a little or if it’s $15,000.”

“Knowing that other people don’t have what we have like this amazing school and access to a lot of stuff and knowing that people in South Sudan don’t have that, it really struck a heartstring and we really thought it would be important to give back,” said student Katherine Wall.

The students have used several different methods to raise money, from selling baked goods to turkey grams around Thanksgiving.

A celebration is scheduled after they raise the remaining $1,632 dollars.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
One lucky person is holding a record-breaking ticket for the highest single jackpot sold in...
Lottery ticket for largest single jackpot sold at South Mississippi store
Two additional children have died as a result of COVID-19, reported the Mississippi State...
Two more children have died from COVID-19, reports MSDH
The Krewe of Neptune is ready to let the good times roll once again.
Krewe of Neptune announces first royal court in two years

Latest News

Businesses in Long Beach are trying to capitalize on the annual Carnival Association of Long...
Businesses, residents gear up for Long Beach Mardi Gras parade
Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross joins us to talk about Amtrak's battle to get...
Southern Rail Commission Chairman Knox Ross updates Amtrak's return to the Gulf Coast
Sixth-grade students at St. Alphonsus Catholic School in Ocean Springs have raised nearly...
Book inspires Ocean Springs students to start fundraiser to help communities in Africa
The Ground Zero Blues Club is celebrating its official grand opening a week after opening its...
LIVE REPORT: Ground Zero Blues Club celebrates grand opening