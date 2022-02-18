Biloxi Police offer tips on avoiding dangerous situations

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After the prison escape of convicted murderer Michael Wilson led to an alleged carjacking of a woman, WLOX asked for tips from a local police officer on how to avoid potentially deadly situations.

As a Biloxi police officer, Chelsey Dulong is trained in dealing with danger. Above all else, Dulong believes being aware of your surroundings is crucial.

“You never know who it is you’re dealing with, you don’t know what their intentions are, if something bad happened to them or in this case they’re an escaped prisoner,” said Dulong. “So if something just doesn’t feel right I would immediately call the police.”

Tiffany Coward, the woman who said she gave a ride to Wilson before he became violent with her after demanding she get in the trunk of her car said fighting back saved her life.

“I fought him, I literally fought with everything that i didn’t know I had it in me,” said Coward.

Dulong commended Coward for taking the actions she took.

“When I saw that, she did great, she did amazing and that’s what you should do,” said Dulong. “You just shouldn’t be like this doesn’t feel right, don’t stop and keep going.”

A key to keeping situations from becoming dangerous, Dulong said is to take quick and decisive actions when something doesn’t feel right.

“If you’re in a large area like at shopping mall and you feel unsafe, make as much loud noise as you possibly can to draw attention to yourself and wherever you are,” said Dulong. “If you can’t run away to civilization from them, just get to the nearest house that you can get to. If you have someone that’s going at you don’t stop fighting, don’t lay down, just keep fighting.”

According to Dulong, it would be a good idea for everyone to have basic self-defense training.

