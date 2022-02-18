Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi

2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people are in the hospital with severe injuries after a building collapsed on them.

Macon Police Chief Davine Beck said the individuals were in the Macon City Drugstore when the wall caved in around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi
2 people severely injured after building collapses in Macon, Mississippi(WCBI)

The structure next to the drugstore underwent demolition just a few days ago. Beck says it’s possible the remaining parts of the building fell and that’s what led to the collapse of the City Drugstore.

“I heard and saw the wall start shaking and completely shaking, like it was thundering outside, and I took off running through the back door,” said Layla Franks, who made it out just before the building collapsed. “Employees are going through and I just ran as fast as I could back there.”

“We’re just blessed it happened at the time it happened. If it happened a little bit earlier, it’s no telling how many people would’ve gotten trapped or possibly hurt bad,” said Chief Beck.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life...
MHP: Harrison County deputy’s SUV hit by car while parked on side of I-10
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
Fatal wreck generic
Two dead after head-on collision on Hwy 603 in Hancock County
Michael Wilson
Wilson facing new charges, transferred to maximum security facility

Latest News

After the prison escape of convicted murderer Michael Wilson led to an alleged carjacking of a...
Biloxi Police offer tips on avoiding dangerous situations
Allanah Turner is Gulfport's first black female firefighter and she hopes to be a pioneer for...
Allanah Turner breaks barrier as Gulfport’s first black female firefighter
Electric Bus
Company showcases electric school bus in Biloxi
The West Harrison High School cheerleading squad has won back-to-back national championship...
West Harrison cheerleaders win back-to-back national championships