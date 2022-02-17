Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Wife donates half of liver to save husband’s life

A wife donated part of her liver to her husband, saving his life.
A wife donated part of her liver to her husband, saving his life.
By Lee Anne Denyer
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WXII) – This Valentine’s Day was extra special for a couple in North Carolina.

Feb. 14 is also National Donor Day, referring to organ donation.

Donating saves lives, and last month it saved the life of Brent White after his wife Joann donated part of her liver to him.

For the Whites, there may be no picture more romantic than the one of the two of them together in a hospital bed. The Winston-Salem couple has been married for eight and a half years.

Last February was when Joann White noticed a drastic shift in her husband’s health and personality.

“By the time he went in to the doctor he already had a score,” Joann White said. “They rank you with a MELD score. It’s a Model End stage Liver Disease score that was transplantable.”

Through the ups and downs, wins and losses, over the following months while caring for two small children, Brent White got to a place where he was healthy enough to try something new.

“I decided at that point that if there was any way we could get him a transplant, I was going to do everything in my power to make that happen, including living donor transplant,” Joann White said.

Dr. Abhi Humar, the Chief of Transplant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, said the problem with liver transplants is that there are not enough livers for all of the people who need a liver transplant.

“There’s roughly 12,000 people that are waiting for a liver transplant in this country,” he said.

Brent and Joann White did the transplant at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center nearly a year after they realized something was wrong.

“If you look at all the liver transplants that are done in the United States, only about five percent come from a living donor. The other 95% come from a deceased donor but we at our center have expertise in this area, have really seen the benefit of this for our patients,” Humar said.

After years together, the couple found themselves in hospital gowns, recovering together closer than ever and sharing their story.

“I feel really good, I really do,” Brent White said. “I was driving everybody crazy right after the surgery because I woke up and felt like a different person.”

Brent White said he is thankful for what Joann has done for him.

“She’s just been amazing,” he said. “She has been.”

Copyright 2022 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life...
MHP: Harrison County deputy’s SUV hit by car while parked on side of I-10
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Cell phone video shows moments before and after woman jumped from cruise ship
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
Fatal wreck generic
Two dead after head-on collision on Hwy 603 in Hancock County
Michael Wilson
Wilson facing new charges, transferred to maximum security facility

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021, photo, former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a...
Trump must testify in New York investigation, judge rules
An Orlando woman said a boy asked to use her phone and then used Venmo to steal nearly $4,000.
Woman says boy asking to use phone for help instead uses Venmo to take nearly $4K
The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said Haefs told detectives that the victim was her...
Police investigating 6-year-old's death in Kansas City
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Truckers in Ottawa hold their ground despite threats of crackdown
A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022,...
Sharpton: Without no-knock warrant, Amir Locke would be alive