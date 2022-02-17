Thursday’s Forecast

Coastal flooding may continue to cause minor flooding of lots, parks, and roads near the immediate coastline this morning. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads could be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take any necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. The threat of coastal flooding is expected to end around daybreak. It will be a windy day today with strong south winds at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to about 45 mph. These gusty conditions may blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Scattered showers are possible this morning. We’ll see possibly stormier weather this evening when a cold front arrives.

