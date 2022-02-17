Black History Month
Lover of the Coast: Community leader remembered for dedication to minority businesses

Carmelita Scott is being remembered across the coast after she died suddenly on Thursday.
Lifelong Biloxi resident Carmelita Scott is being remembered as a community leader known for her support of small business, specifically championing those owned by minorities. Scott died suddenly on Feb. 17, 2022.(Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As news spread Thursday that local community leader Carmelita Scott had passed away suddenly, tributes remembering her as a force for diversity on the Mississippi Gulf Coast began circulating.

A lifelong resident of Biloxi, Scott was well known across the coast for her dedication to small businesses, specifically championing those owned by minorities.

Scott chaired the Coast Chamber’s Diversity Council and served on the Coast Chamber Board for two years. She was also on the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce board for seven years. Additionally, Scott was an entrepreneur who owned and assisted in the startup of multiple businesses on the coast.

Lifelong Biloxi resident Carmelita Scott is being remembered as a community leader known for her support of small business, specifically championing those owned by minorities.(www.CJShaw.com)

In a welcome message on her website for C.J. Shaw the Brand, she described herself as a “Lover of Finance- Lover of People- Lover of Words - Lover of the Coast.”

Scott goes on in the message to introduce herself and her brand.

“With over 14 years experience in community development and personal finance, I have aided hundreds of individuals and organizations in reaching their goals. My niche is assisting individuals with mindset empowerment in the creation of spending plans, savings strategies and credit techniques. I do this by reducing overall expenses, developing ‘SMART’ savings habits, and teaching the fundamentals of credit scoring models for maximum impact.

I am also a Multipreneur.’ I’ve maintained my business, C.J. Shaw The Brand, since 2006 which houses my creative ventures as well as The Cardigan Banker.

I love helping others by giving them the tools they need to be successful in managing their finances and want to empower the masses via a “each one, teach one” mentality so they can improve or maintain their financial status.

I am determined to design apparel and gifts with Sophistication and Education in mind. My style can be described as Educated Glam & Casual Chic.

Lastly, I am a creative, I create custom prints that involve words, shapes, and colors specific to your liking!”

I’m in so much shock right now. I haven’t been able to sleep. Please keep Carmelita’s family in your prayers and be in...

Posted by Myya Robinson on Friday, February 18, 2022

The words written by Scott on her website further highlight how those who knew her are remembering her. From her keen mind for marketing to an eye for fashion, tributes and photos began being shared on social media shortly after the news broke that Scott died.

Just hours before news spread that Scott had died, the Coast Chamber spotlighted her on social media as part of their “Black History Footprints to the Future” series, highlighting the Biloxi native for her support of minority small businesses.

In the video, she says: “The role that I play in the African American business community is simple...It’s to be a bridge and to be a voice... I have the unique ability to see people for who they are, what they are and where they are. For me, I oftentimes can look at a business, look at a board of directors and plug in the gaps that they didn’t know existed.... I love to speak up for others who I feel aren’t in the room.”

Our next video feature for our 'Footprints to the Future' #BlackHistoryMonth campaign is Carmelita Scott, Chair of the...

Posted by Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, February 17, 2022

When discussing the future, Scott was clear in what her hopes are for the coast business community.

“I would like to see more support across cultural lines...Let’s start to mix things up a little bit and step outside of our comfort zones and support more African American entrepreneurs,” she said.

Scott’s family have not yet released how she died. We will update this story once funeral arrangements are announced.

