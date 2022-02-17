Pascagoula police share tips after seeing uptick in auto burglaries

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - An uptick in auto burglaries has Pascagoula police urging residents to pay attention and lock their vehicles.

Thieves have reportedly stolen everything from guns to identities.

Lock it. Hide it. Keep it.

That’s the message Deputy Chief Joe Don Cunningham is emphasizing to prevent citizens from becoming victims.

“They leave valuables such as guns, money, computers, all kinds of valuable things,” Cunningham said. “Burglars will go through, and we call them door-pullers. They’ll pull on the handles of the doors and if it’s unlocked, they’ll go in and take whatever they can find.”

If those so-called door-pullers find a car that is locked, typically, they move on to the next vehicle. Cunningham said protection is as simple as locking your car.

“They don’t want to bust the window out and run the risk of drawing attention to themselves, making noise, things like that,” he said.

The Pascagoula Police Department is currently investigating several recent vehicle burglaries. Authorities said many of those thefts involved unlocked cars.

“We’ve had several guns stolen and that puts illegal guns now on the street,” Cunningham said. “They were legal guns until they were stolen. Now they’re on the street and that’s what we’re seeing involved in some of these other crimes such as the shootings and armed robberies.”

Leaving your door unlocked could mean losing your possessions and your identity. If thieves gain access to your personal information, it could land you in jail.

“You’ve got your driver’s license with your name, date of birth, and social security number,” said Cunningham. “Now they can go out and use your identity for something else. You may be pulled over one day and there’s a warrant for your address because somebody used your identity at another traffic stop.”

The nearly 40-year law enforcement veteran said it’s a problem all over the Coast, but it’s one that can be prevented.

