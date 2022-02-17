MS Economic Council looking to secure state’s future through economic growth

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Securing Mississippi’s future was the topic at hand inside the State Capitol on Wednesday.

Members of the Mississippi Economic Council unveiled its report detailing ways to help grow the state’s economy. One way they’re doing that is by addressing workforce needs.

Council members said businesses have told them that the number one concern they have is the lack of qualified workers here in the state.

The MEC said it wants to keep and attract workers in Mississippi.

In a 56-page report, MEC details how it wants to develop a world-class workforce, equipping people with the skills they need to succeed in today’s job market.

The council is also making it a top priority to create amenities and activities that would prevent people from wanting to move out of state.

“Quality of life, or a quality of place, depending on how you want to say it, how are we going to develop that walkable community in cities across the state,” said Scott Waller, President and CEO of MEC. “Are we ever going to have a Nashville or a Dallas? Probably not. But can we have communities that draw people to the state or want them to stay in the state? I think without question that has to be one of our main priorities.”

“I encourage you to read this plan, go through it, and figure out where you individually fit in,” said Major General Augustus Collins, (Ret.), 2021-2022 Chair of MEC. “Once you find your niche, then I challenge you to roll up your sleeves, jump in, and get to work because it’s going to take all of us in order to secure Mississippi’s future.”

To help make this vision become a reality, MEC is also partnering with Accelerate MS, which is the leading office for workforce development strategy and delivery in the state.

To read the 56-page report released by MEC, click here.

