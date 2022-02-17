Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

MS Economic Council looking to secure state’s future through economic growth

By Quentin Smith
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Securing Mississippi’s future was the topic at hand inside the State Capitol on Wednesday.

Members of the Mississippi Economic Council unveiled its report detailing ways to help grow the state’s economy. One way they’re doing that is by addressing workforce needs.

Council members said businesses have told them that the number one concern they have is the lack of qualified workers here in the state.

The MEC said it wants to keep and attract workers in Mississippi.

In a 56-page report, MEC details how it wants to develop a world-class workforce, equipping people with the skills they need to succeed in today’s job market.

The council is also making it a top priority to create amenities and activities that would prevent people from wanting to move out of state.

“Quality of life, or a quality of place, depending on how you want to say it, how are we going to develop that walkable community in cities across the state,” said Scott Waller, President and CEO of MEC. “Are we ever going to have a Nashville or a Dallas? Probably not. But can we have communities that draw people to the state or want them to stay in the state? I think without question that has to be one of our main priorities.”

“I encourage you to read this plan, go through it, and figure out where you individually fit in,” said Major General Augustus Collins, (Ret.), 2021-2022 Chair of MEC. “Once you find your niche, then I challenge you to roll up your sleeves, jump in, and get to work because it’s going to take all of us in order to secure Mississippi’s future.”

To help make this vision become a reality, MEC is also partnering with Accelerate MS, which is the leading office for workforce development strategy and delivery in the state.

To read the 56-page report released by MEC, click here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life...
MHP: Harrison County deputy’s SUV hit by car while parked on side of I-10
Fatal wreck generic
Two dead after head-on collision on Hwy 603 in Hancock County
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Coast Guard looking for 32 year-old woman who went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf
Michael Wilson
Wilson facing new charges, transferred to maximum security facility
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer

Latest News

Wet & windy Thursday underway. Strong storms can't be ruled out, especially this evening. You...
Wesley's Thursday First Alert Forecast
After unknowingly giving escaped murderer Michael "Pretty Boy Floyd" Wilson a ride, Tiffany...
‘You’re going to die or get in the trunk’: Woman recalls harrowing account after giving escaped murderer a ride
The Krewe of Neptune is ready to let the good times roll once again.
Krewe of Neptune announces first royal court in two years
A windy and wet day ahead. All of Mississippi at risk of damaging thunderstorms. Hopefully...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast