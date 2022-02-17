Black History Month
Lottery ticket for largest single jackpot sold at South Mississippi store

The ticket is worth more than half-a-million dollars.
One lucky person is holding a record-breaking ticket for the highest single jackpot sold in...
One lucky person is holding a record-breaking ticket for the highest single jackpot sold in Mississippi since the lottery began.(WLBT)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - One lucky person is holding a record-breaking ticket for the highest single jackpot sold in Mississippi since the lottery began.

A winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket worth more than a half-a-million dollars was sold at Ramey’s, located at 100 Highway 11 North in Poplarville. To be exact, the ticket is worth $524,976.

Tuesday night’s drawing was the 22nd one for the 5-digit in-state draw game jackpot. The winning numbers were 02-13-15-19-28. The player matched all five numbers correctly and has 180 days to claim the winnings.

The highest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot to date has been $665,000 but was split between two winners, one in Jones County and another in Lamar County. This week’s drawing marks the highest amount won by a single winner.

Just one day later on Wednesday, another Mississippi Lottery player hit the right numbers on the Powerball, winning $50,000. The winning ticket for that jackpot was purchased at Sprint Mart #9 on South Adams Street in Fulton.

The lucky player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball. The winning Powerball numbers from Wednesday night’s drawing were: 22, 30, 40, 42 and 48 with a Powerball of 16 and a Power Play of 2. The player did not purchase the Power Play. For an additional dollar, the player could have doubled the $50,000 prize for a total of $100,000.

The next Mississippi Match 5 drawing is Thursday for $50,000. On Friday, lottery players have the chance to win $64 million in the Mega Millions drawing. The Powerball jackpot is up to $31 million and will be drawn Saturday.

