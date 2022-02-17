Krewe of Neptune announces first royal court in two years

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Krewe of Neptune is ready to let the good times roll once again. Like many Mardi Gras organizations, Neptune canceled their coronation ball, parade, and parade after-party last year because of COVID-19. That said, the group was one of the last to pull the plug... holding out for the best.

The krewe’s officers and board of directors pressed onward in 2020, organizing a theme and selecting the royal court. At the midway point the decision was made to sandbag the 2021 theme and royal court and save them for the 2021-2022 carnival season. Neptune Cancels 2020 was the “plan-B” theme that the board landed on. Then, at the last possible moment, that theme officially came true.

In October, Neptune officially announced the theme and royal court one full year after they were supposed to serve. A canceled season only happened one other time in the group’s history - after Hurricane Katrina.

Neptune: The Krewe, The Myth, The Legend will be the first celebrated season since the 2020 season that came to a close less than a month before COVID-19 reared it’s ugly head in South Mississippi. This year’s royal court couldn’t be more ready to get the ball rolling.

Every year, the krewe has 6 maids, 6 dukes, and a king and queen... King Neptune and Queen Venus.

Jeff Descher, who is serving as King Neptune XXXVII, is originally form Longview, Texas, but has been a resident of Ocean Springs since the age of 5. After graduating from Birmingham Southern College, he lived in Gulfport and Biloxi before returning to Ocean Springs. Jeff has 2 children. Kelsey and Breton and is engaged to Missy Schenck. He owns Ten D Enterprises where he is responsible for the operations and finances of 18 McDonald’s restaurants located across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Wayne Byars | Photo source: Jeff Descher)

Frances Buchanan, who is service as Queen Venus XXXVII, was born and raised on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. She graduated from Biloxi High in 2013 and went on to attend the University of Mississippi where she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a degree in Integrated Marketing Communications in 2017. She earned her Masters Degree in Sport and Entertainment Management, Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina. After working for the PGA Championship in New York, San Francisco and Charleston, she is now in Florida with USA Water Ski & Wake Sports, which is a member of the US Olympic & Paralympic Committee. Frances is the daughter of Patrick and Allison Buchanan of Biloxi.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Frances Buchanan)

Jerry Munroe is a duke and lives in Ocean Springs. He is married to Bonnie Munro and has four children: Grace, Lilly, Aidan and Elena. Theyare members of St. Paul Methodist Church. He is the owner of Southern Fastener & Tool in Gulfport. Jerry serves as Chairman of Jackson County Utility Authority, member of Infinity Board, member of the Trident Foundation and Boom Boom Committee.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Jerry Monroe)

Chett Harrison is a duke who is originally from Wiggins. Chett is the current senior vice president and general manager of Golden Nugget Casino, Biloxi. He graduated from Stone High School in Wiggins and attended Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College for two years before graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi. He is a current board member of the Coast Transit Authority and past commissioner and vice chairmen of Coastal MS tourism commission. Chett lives in Gulfport with his wife Kim and their two children, Presley and Jessica, where they are members of First Baptist Church Gulfport.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Chett Harrison)

Brad Patano is a duke who is a graduate of Mississippi State University and a partner at the Engineering and Architecture firm MP Design Group. Brad lives in Ocean Springs with his two children Landon and Anniston. Brad is a graduate of Leadership Gulf Coast and Leadership Mississippi. He was chosen as a recipient for the One Coast Awards top 10 Business Leaders Under 40 and by the Mississippi Business Journal as a top 50 business leader under 40 for the State of Mississippi. Brad is a former board member for Coast Young Professionals and the Ocean Springs Education Foundation. Currently, he serves as Vice President of the Ocean Springs School District Board of Trustees.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Brad Patano)

Cam Roberds was born and raised in Gulfport and currently lives in Ocean Springs. He graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor’s Degree in Management. He is married to his wife of 17 years, Brandis Roberds, and they have two children, Sydney and Mack. He is the owner of several businesses including a commercial construction company, C. Roberds General Contractors, and also Chandeleur Island Brewing Co. Cam represents recreational fisherman for the state as a commissioner on the Mississippi Advisory Commission on Marine Resources.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Cam Roberds)

Windy Swetman is a Biloxi native and lifelong resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Windy is the Chief Operating Officer for Swetman Security Service, Inc. Windy is past president of the Harrison County Board of Supervisors where he served two-terms from 2008 to 2016 and served in a 25-year career with the Gulfport Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and City of D’Iberville. Windy is a member of the Boys and Girls Club of the Gulf Coast, the Salvation Army Mississippi Gulf Coast, Biloxi Elks, Biloxi Businessman’s, and the Coast Chamber of Commerce, to name a few. He is an alumnus of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, the University of Southern Mississippi, University of Louisville Southern Police Institute, Leadership Gulf Coast, Leadership Mississippi, and the Harvard-Kennedy School of Business. Windy is married to the former Jon’elle Beverin and they have two sons Windfield IV and John Christian.

Bo Hamilton is also serving as a duke in the Krewe of Neptune’s Royal Court for 2022.

Yssa McKaig is a maid who was born and raised in Biloxi. McKaig has spent every carnival season along the parade routes eating her favorite flavor of king cake, which is plain old cinnamon, in case anyone was wondering. Yssa graduated from Biloxi High School in 2013. After, she went on to graduate from Mississippi State University in 2017 with her degree in Marketing. She now lives in Nashville with her dog, Tucker, where she spends her time coding emails for her company and leading a young adult small group for her church.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Yssa McKaig)

Carley Williams was born and raised in Biloxi and graduated as valedictorian from D’Iberville High School. Williams went on to attend the University of Southern Mississippi. At Southern Miss, Carley served as president of Kappa Delta Sorority, secretary of her nursing class, and was a member of the USM cheer team. She graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and is currently working as a registered nurse in the Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. In the fall, she will further pursue education to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist at the University of Mobile.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Carley Williams)

Amelia Sullivan was born in Gulfport. Amelia graduated from Gulfport High School, where she was recognized as an Eminent Scholar, served as an Student Ambassador to the Academic Institutes of Gulfport High, and was awarded the highest accolades in the State for her work in the Educators Rising Association. She was also a member of the Admirals Varsity cheerleading team and was nominated for Most Beautiful of the Class of 2016. After high school, Amelia went on to further her education at the University of Mississippi where she pledged Pi Beta Phi and joined the Ole Miss Fashion Society’s Event Coordination team. She went on to transfer to the University of Southern Mississippi, where her merit has been recognized by inclusion on both the Dean’s and President’s list. She is currently a member of the Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society as she pursues a degree in English Licensure. She is currently Student Teaching in the Harrison County School system where she hopes to teach high school after her graduation in May of this year. Outside of school, Amelia serves as a leader in the Children’s ministry of Back Bay Baptist Church

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Amelia Sullivan)

Morgan Mixon was born and raised in Biloxi, MS. She attended the University of South Alabama where she received a Bachelors Degree in Radiologic Sciences. Mixon is currently a traveling Radiation Therapist, seeing the nation one assignment at a time with her 10 year old lab, Tootsie.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Morgan Mixon)

Joley Hughes was born and raised in Biloxi where she began to engage and love the Carnival Season at a young age. Joley danced at Kelli’s Steps School of Dance for 10 years, where she was a member of the award winning competition team, the “Showstoppers”. Throughout her years at her dance studio she was able to serve as a student teacher for three years. Joley attended Biloxi High School, where she graduated with honors and served as a part of the Biloxi High Cheerleading team. After graduating, Joley attended the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. During her time at Southern Miss, she was a member of the Dixie Darlings dance team and Phi Mu Sorority. She was able to serve as Dance Chair of her sorority her junior year. Currently, Joley works at Jernigan Chiropractic & Rehab in Gulfport as a Certified Chiropractic Assistant and X-Ray tech. Hughes is a fourth year member of the New Orleans Saints Cheer Team, the Saintsations, a certified barre instructor, and is currently pursuing a career in real estate to follow in her grandfather’s footsteps.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Joley Hughes)

Alexandra Marie Krause was born and raised in Biloxi. She graduated from Biloxi High School in 2012 and attended Mississippi State University, where she graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree in Food Science, Nutrition and Health Promotion. She completed her dietetic internship in 2017 and is currently working as a Registered and Licensed Dietitian. Alex is also a certified spin and group fitness instructor. Alex enjoys spending time with her friends and family, being with her dog, Fritz, and also enjoys time out on the boat.

Krewe of Neptune Royal Court 2022 (Photo source: Alexandra Krause)

You can see the entire 2022 Krewe of Neptune Royal Court as they parade through the streets of Biloxi on #NeptuneSaturday, February 26th. After the parade, continue in on the fun at the after party, Neptunalia, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi. Get your tickets at Eventbrite.

