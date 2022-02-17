Woman reflects on near-death experience after being carjacked by escaped murderer Michael Wilson

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Micheal Wilson, also known as, Pretty Boy Floyd, was on the run after escaping from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility but Tiffany Coward did not know that when he approached her on her front porch asking for a ride to the hospital.

He was wearing a mask outdoors, which Coward thought was odd but chalked it up to some people being more cautious about COVID-19 than others.

Wilson spun a tall tale about his wife being in labor at Forrest General Hospital to convince Tiffany to drive him there.

Tiffany agreed, and they started driving from Hattiesburg. When the pair arrived, Wilson went to the hospital and said he would come back out with gas money. He did come back out, however, with no money and a new story.

His wife was now in labor at Memorial Stone County, and he had gotten the hospitals mixed up.

The two continued to drive, and that’s when Wilson’s story fell apart.

“He said he had to pee. And could I pull over and let him use the restroom and let him pee real quick and I said yes. So, as soon as I put the car in park, he just calmly reached over and turned my ignition off. He said no, this is what’s fixing to happen. You’re going to die or you’re going to get in the trunk,” she said.

Tiffany knew getting in the trunk would not end well. She decided to fight him, hitting him repeatedly with a Yeti Cup she had in a cup holder.

“I just knew I wanted to get home to my children so I fought him and fought him and fought him and he got so mad at me because I would not give up and I was relentless. I was not going to stop,” she said. “I was not going to let him kill me.”

Wilson finally gave up his fight with Tiffany and settled for stealing her car and leaving her on the side of the road in Jackson County.

The area was remote, but eventually, a car passed by, and Tiffany began to flag it down. It didn’t seem as if it would stop so Tiffany threw herself in front of it. The man driving stopped to help her and she told him her story.

A key detail in her story, the cuts on the perpetrator’s hands, led to the realization of just who the carjacker was. The man pulled up a news article and asked if this was the man.

And sure enough, it was. She was in shock.

“I was like ain’t no way I just fought a murderer. There’s no way this just happened to me, there’s no way,” she said.

Wilson was arrested not long after carjacking Tiffany when the car ran out of gas.

Around 12:51 p.m., Harrison County deputies located the vehicle on Highway 67 in Harrison County. A few minutes later, Wilson was captured in Saucier off School Road at Success Road.

Wilson is currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.

Wilson was transferred to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County, about 20 miles farther away from the Coast than Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

Along with escape charges from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Wilson is also charged with carjacking in Jackson County.

