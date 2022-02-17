Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Disney plans to develop neighborhoods for fans

The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature...
The first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums. There are no pricing details yet.(Source: The Walt Disney Company via CNN)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Instead of leaving home to visit Disney’s theme parks, you could one day live in a Disney-branded community.

The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday plans to develop residential communities. The neighborhoods will be a part of “Storyliving by Disney.”

Each location will feature perks, like Disney cast members providing guest services, recreational activities and, of course, live entertainment.

The company says it first community, named Cotino, will be built in Rancho Mirage, California, near where Walt Disney had a house of his own. It will feature a wide variety of homes, including estates, single-family homes and condominiums.

There are no details on prices and financing yet. But Disney says homeowners of all ages are welcome. The company even plans to have part of the neighborhood designated for those at least 55 years old.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life...
MHP: Harrison County deputy’s SUV hit by car while parked on side of I-10
Fatal wreck generic
Two dead after head-on collision on Hwy 603 in Hancock County
A person reportedly went overboard a Carnival cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico on Feb. 16.
Coast Guard looking for 32 year-old woman who went overboard Carnival Valor cruise ship in Gulf
Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer
Michael Wilson
Wilson facing new charges, transferred to maximum security facility

Latest News

In this Feb. 2, 2020 file photo, the company logo sits on an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, second from right, is shown at NATO Headquarters in...
NATO: Russia misleads world on troop movements near Ukraine
A windy and wet day ahead. All of Mississippi at risk of damaging thunderstorms. Hopefully...
Wesley's Thursday Morning First Alert Forecast
Health experts say unmasking kids could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases, even as new...
Health experts: 'Too risky' to unmask kids despite drop in COVID cases