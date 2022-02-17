Black History Month
587 COVID cases, 18 deaths reported Thursday in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 94 new cases and 4 new deaths reported Thursday.
Joining us as part of National Heart Health Awareness Month is Memorial Hospital's cardiology physician assistant Jessica Blair.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - A total of 587 new cases and 18 new deaths were reported Thursday across the state of Mississippi, according to the state Department of Health. That total is the number of positive COVID-19 cases from 3pm Tuesday to 3pm Wednesday.

All 18 deaths reported occurred between Jan. 23 and Feb. 14. Of those, four deaths were reported in the six southern counties of the state in Harrison County (1), Jackson County (2), and Pearl River County (1).

There were 94 new cases reported in the six lower counties of the state. Those cases were in the following counties: Harrison County (46), Jackson County (12), Hancock County (14), George County (6), Pearl River County (14), and Stone County (2).

As of February 16 at 3pm, there have been a total of 784,338 cases and 11,790 deaths reported in Mississippi.

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George707882939
Hancock12,05814614623
Harrison52,76363672287
Jackson36,50643341244
Pearl River14,88126226442
Stone53337011014
As of Feb. 15, there were 715 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 179 were in the ICU and 116 were on ventilators.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 50% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Feb. 15. That’s lower than the national average of vaccinated Americans, which currently sits at 64%. As for booster shots, 36% of Mississippians have received one. The national average is 43%.

To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Joining us for our discussion is Memorial Hospital's Dr. Nicholas Conger, Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond, and State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs.
Singing River Health System Chief Medical Officer Dr. Randy Roth and Memorial Hospital Internist Dr. Belinda Alexander join us for our discussion.
Joining us now are Coastal Family Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wendy Williams and Singing River Health System Respiratory Therapist Lasheia Begnaud.
COVID-19 forcing some schools to go to virtual learning again to be part of education for many kids in South Mississippi again.
We check in once more with Memorial Hospital Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Nicholas Conger and Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond.

