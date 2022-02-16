Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Wilson facing new charges, transferred to maximum security facility

Michael Wilson
Michael Wilson(MDOC)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Convicted killer Michael Wilson is now facing additional charges after his escape from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility over the weekend.

Along with escape charges from the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Wilson is also charged with carjacking in Jackson County.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Wilson made his way to Jackson County after he caught a ride with a woman who lives in Hattiesburg. The victim said she was giving 51-year-old Wilson a ride to his truck that he said was broken down. The two ended up on Old Biloxi Road in the Latimer community.

The woman told investigators Wilson reached over to turn off her car and ordered her to get into the truck or he would kill her. She refused and said Wilson started punching her. The woman said he pushed her out of the car and began punching and kicking her while she was on the ground. Once again, the victim said she refused Wilson’s order to get into the trunk.

The woman said Wilson jumped into her car and drove off. She said she flagged down a car and the driver called the George County Sheriff’s Department. A George County deputy stayed with the victim until Jakcon County deputies got there.

Around 12:51 p.m., Harrison County deputies located the vehicle on Highway 67 in Harrison County. A few minutes later, Wilson was captured in Saucier off School Road at Success Road.

Wilson is currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.

Wilson was transferred to the Walnut Grove Correctional Facility in Leake County, about 20 miles farther away from the Coast than Central Mississippi Correctional Facility.

The prison was once a privately-owned facility for juveniles until several investigations into mistreatment, abuse, and corruption shut its doors.

Now owned by the state, the prison re-opened just last month as a corrections facility for adults. With a specialty in inmates addicted to drugs, the prison also serves as a maximum-security prison.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Fatal wreck generic
Two dead after head-on collision on Hwy 603 in Hancock County
A Harrison County sheriff's deputy and another person are being treated for non-life...
MHP: Harrison County deputy’s SUV hit by car while parked on side of I-10
Michael Wilson
Authorities: Escaped murderer Michael Wilson captured in Harrison County after carjacking

Latest News

Wednesday kicked off six weeks of competition at the 22nd Annual Gulf Coast Winter Classic....
Gulf Coast Winter Classic kicks off annual horse competition
A total of 1,253 new cases and 75 new deaths were reported Wednesday across the state of...
1,062 COVID cases, 75 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Tree trimmer robbed while on the job
Tree trimmer robbed at gunpoint while on the job in Memphis