Black History Month
St. Jude Dream Home
WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
LawCall
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Forecast

Take your umbrella just in case. Hit-or-miss showers will be possible today. Staying mild today and tomorrow then cooler Friday.
By Wesley Williams
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cool but not cold this morning. A milder pattern is underway today and tomorrow. Take your umbrella today just in case because hit-or-miss showers will be possible. Our highest rain chance of the week is tomorrow into tomorrow night as a cold front approaches from the west. Downpours look pretty likely with a chance of thunderstorms for your Thursday afternoon, evening, and night plans. Damaging thunderstorms cannot be ruled out on Thursday and Thursday night. Thankfully, our risk level for damaging thunderstorms is very low: a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5. Much drier and cooler air arrives Friday behind the front. Friday night will be cold in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday look nice and dry for any weekend festivities. Wetter weather possible next Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alan Moran, , 34, is charged with one count of simple assault and one count of contributing to...
Arrest Report: Diamondhead councilman accused of touching teen, buying him beer
Michael Wilson
Escaped murderer captured in Harrison County after carjacking
Fatal wreck generic
Two dead after head-on collision on Hwy 603 in Hancock County
This photo provided by the Saugerties, NY, Police Department, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, shows...
Young girl missing since 2019 found hidden under staircase
Three residents who lived in this home on West Railroad Street in Gulfport are now homeless...
Three left homeless after fire rips through Gulfport house

Latest News

Take your umbrella just in case. Hit-or-miss showers will be possible today. Staying mild today...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Scattered showers Wednesday, storms Thursday
Not as cold tonight. Rain likely by Thursday.
Taylor's Tuesday 5 PM First Alert Forecast
Dry and mild today. Storms possible by Thursday.
Taylor's Tuesday Midday First Alert Forecast