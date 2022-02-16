Wednesday’s Forecast

Cool but not cold this morning. A milder pattern is underway today and tomorrow. Take your umbrella today just in case because hit-or-miss showers will be possible. Our highest rain chance of the week is tomorrow into tomorrow night as a cold front approaches from the west. Downpours look pretty likely with a chance of thunderstorms for your Thursday afternoon, evening, and night plans. Damaging thunderstorms cannot be ruled out on Thursday and Thursday night. Thankfully, our risk level for damaging thunderstorms is very low: a 1 on a scale of 1 to 5. Much drier and cooler air arrives Friday behind the front. Friday night will be cold in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday look nice and dry for any weekend festivities. Wetter weather possible next Monday and Tuesday.

