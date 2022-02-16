Black History Month
Two dead after wreck on Hwy 603 in Hancock County

By WLOX Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people are dead after a wreck in Hancock County Tuesday.

Around 4:20 p.m., state troopers responded to Highway 603 in the area of Texas Flat Road. There, authorities found two deceased victims.

The wreck is currently under investigation, and more details will be released after the family of the victims have been contacted.

